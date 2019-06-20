BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch opening weekend of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network

If you're already starving for more basketball action, don't fret -- the BIG 3 debuts on CBS this weekend.

With the 2018-19 NBA season officially in the books, it's time to shift the attention to Ice Cube's BIG3 League as they open their schedule with Week 1 action on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan at 8:00 pm EST with three games. The slate will conclude with a second set of games on Sunday when the BIG3 concludes their opening weekend at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at Indianapolis, Indiana.

The league continues to grow as it enters its third season of play as the BIG3 has expanded to 12 teams from the eight we saw compete for the title this past year and has now added the likes of former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, Jason Terry, Al Jefferson, Lamar Odom and Josh Smith to its rosters.

That's already in addition to the star-studded power that the 3-on-3 league features with returning players in Amar'e Stoudemire, Jermaine O'Neal, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson along with basketball legends such as Gary Payton, Julius Erving, Rick Barry and George Gervin running the show from the sidelines.

Here's all of the viewing information you need to know for the opening weekend for the BIG3 League's debut on CBS and the CBS Sports Network.

How to watch BIG3 Week 1



Saturday, June 22



Games:

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power vs. 3's Company

Enemies vs. Bivouac

Viewing information: 8-10 p.m. (CBS)

10-11 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, June 23



Games:

Triplets vs. Aliens

Tri State vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers



Viewing information: 1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana