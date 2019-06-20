BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch opening weekend of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS
The third season of the BIG3 basketball league debuts this weekend on CBS
If you're already starving for more basketball action, don't fret -- the BIG 3 debuts on CBS this weekend.
With the 2018-19 NBA season officially in the books, it's time to shift the attention to Ice Cube's BIG3 League as they open their schedule with Week 1 action on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan at 8:00 pm EST with three games. The slate will conclude with a second set of games on Sunday when the BIG3 concludes their opening weekend at Bankers Life Fieldhouse at Indianapolis, Indiana.
The league continues to grow as it enters its third season of play as the BIG3 has expanded to 12 teams from the eight we saw compete for the title this past year and has now added the likes of former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas, Joe Johnson, Jason Terry, Al Jefferson, Lamar Odom and Josh Smith to its rosters.
That's already in addition to the star-studded power that the 3-on-3 league features with returning players in Amar'e Stoudemire, Jermaine O'Neal, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson along with basketball legends such as Gary Payton, Julius Erving, Rick Barry and George Gervin running the show from the sidelines.
Here's all of the viewing information you need to know for the opening weekend for the BIG3 League's debut on CBS and the CBS Sports Network.
How to watch BIG3 Week 1
Saturday, June 22
Games:
- Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Power vs. 3's Company
- Enemies vs. Bivouac
Viewing information: 8-10 p.m. (CBS)
10-11 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Location: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Sunday, June 23
Games:
- Triplets vs. Aliens
- Tri State vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers
Viewing information: 1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
-
2019 BIG3 rosters, schedule, TV info
BIG3 action kicks off on Saturday, June 22 in Detroit
-
BIG3 League announces playoff host city
The BIG3 League has announced the remainder of their 2019 season schedule
-
BIG3 announces tour schedule
Let's take a look at the BIG3 tour schedule for its third season
-
BIG3 draft results: White goes No. 1
The BIG3 basketball league held its annual draft on Wednesday
-
Why the BIG3 is good for basketball
Plenty of former NBA stars are joining the BIG3 this year
-
BIG3 coming to CBS and CBS Sports
Ice Cube's basketball league is moving to CBS and CBS Sports this summer for their third s...