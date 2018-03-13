2018 NIT: Schedule, bracket, times, TV listings for the 32-team field
Check out the complete schedule of games for the 2018 NIT
The 2018 National Invitation Tournament starts on Tuesday and runs through March 29. The championship will take place in New York at the mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. Below you'll find the first-round matchups (games played at higher seed) for the teams that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament field of 68. See where Matt Norlander has those teams ranked here.
Notre Dame, Baylor, USC and Saint Mary's are the top seeds for the NIT.
For the third time in four years, the NIT has some rules changes, some of which are extreme.
- The three-point line will be extended back 20 inches to what the arc is in FIBA play.
- The free throw line will be widened four feet to NBA regulation.
- Games will play out in four, 10-minute quarters instead of two, 20-minute halves. Teams will shoot free throws after the fifth foul of each quarter.
- The shot clock resets to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds instead of 30 seconds
The 2018 field consists of seven former NIT champs and 21 conferences represented and you can view and print the full bracket here.
The first round is March 13 and 14. The title game will be played on March 29. All games are televised on ESPN networks and streaming on WatchESPN.
First Round
Upper Left Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Notre Dame 20-14 vs. (8) Hampton 19-15, 9 p.m., ESPN
(3) Oregon 22-12 vs. (6) Rider 22-9, 10 p.m., ESPN3
Wednesday, March 14
(2) Marquette 19-13 vs. (7) Harvard 18-13, 7 p.m., ESPN2
(4) Penn State 21-13 vs. (5) Temple 17-15, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Lower Left Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Baylor 18-14 vs. (8) Wagner 23-9, 7 p.m., ESPN2
(2) Louisville 20-13 vs. (7) Northern Kentucky 22-9, 7 p.m., ESPN
(3) Middle Tennessee 24-7 vs. (6) Vermont 27-7, TBA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, March 14
(4) Mississippi State 22-11 vs. (5) Nebraska 22-10, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Upper Right Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) USC 23-11 vs. (8) UNC Asheville 21-12, 11 p.m., ESPN2
(4) Western Kentucky 24-10 vs. (5) Boston College 19-15, 8 p.m., ESPN3
(2) Oklahoma State 19-14 vs. (7) Florida Gulf Coast 23-11, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, March 14
(3) Stanford 18-15 vs. (6) BYU 24-10, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Lower Right Bracket
Tuesday, March 13
(1) Saint Mary's 28-5 vs. (8) SE Louisiana 22-11, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Wednesday, March 14
(3) LSU 17-14 vs. (6) Louisiana 27-6, 7 p.m., ESPN3
(2) Utah 19-11 vs. (7) UC Davis 22-10, 9 p.m., ESPN3
(4) Boise State 23-8 vs. (5) Washington 20-12, 10 p.m., ESPN3
