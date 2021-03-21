When the NCAA Women's Tournament starts Sunday in San Antonio, it could be the beginning of one of the most unpredictable championships the sport has seen in some time. And it's not just predicting the champion that is going to be tough. No one really knows how will the players themselves will react to a long stay in their hotel rooms as the tournament moves to one region due to COVID-19, which caused the NCAA to cancel last year's event.
The tournament is wide-open, but the favorites are definitely No. 1 seeds Stanford, the top national seed, UConn, NC State and South Carolina.
"This is as wide-open a year as any. Last year maybe it was Oregon or people might say South Carolina," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "Past years there's been Baylor with Brittney Griner or Connecticut with Maya Moore but I think this year is wide open. There are a lot of different teams that could win this tournament. I think it will be very exciting and great for TV."
Speaking of TV, here is the broadcast schedule for the NCAA Women's Tournament from Sunday's first game through the championship April 4 at the Alamodome.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report
2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|TV | Streaming
|Noon
|No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|Noon
|No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|1 p.m.
|No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee
|ABC | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|3 p.m.
|No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor
|ABC | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|10 p.m.
|No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center
|Time (ET)
|Matchup/Results
|TV | Streaming
|Noon
|No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|Noon
|No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|Noon
|No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|2 p.m.
|No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4 p.m.
|No. 15 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 2 Maryland
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|4 p.m.
|No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State
|ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|8 p.m.
|No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|10 p.m.
|No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA
|ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
|10 p.m.
|No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon
|ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)
Second round
Tuesday, March 23 -- 3 p.m. start (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)
Wednesday, March 24 -- 1 p.m. start (ESPN2, ESPNU)
Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN2)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
Final Four
Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio
National Championship
Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamodome, San Antonio