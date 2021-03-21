When the NCAA Women's Tournament starts Sunday in San Antonio, it could be the beginning of one of the most unpredictable championships the sport has seen in some time. And it's not just predicting the champion that is going to be tough. No one really knows how will the players themselves will react to a long stay in their hotel rooms as the tournament moves to one region due to COVID-19, which caused the NCAA to cancel last year's event.

The tournament is wide-open, but the favorites are definitely No. 1 seeds Stanford, the top national seed, UConn, NC State and South Carolina.

"This is as wide-open a year as any. Last year maybe it was Oregon or people might say South Carolina," Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. "Past years there's been Baylor with Brittney Griner or Connecticut with Maya Moore but I think this year is wide open. There are a lot of different teams that could win this tournament. I think it will be very exciting and great for TV."

Speaking of TV, here is the broadcast schedule for the NCAA Women's Tournament from Sunday's first game through the championship April 4 at the Alamodome.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report

2021 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First round



Sunday, March 21 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Time (ET) Matchup/Results TV | Streaming Noon No. 12 Central Michigan vs. No. 5 Iowa ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) Noon No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 1 p.m. No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 13 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Kentucky ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 14 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 3 Tennessee ABC | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 3 p.m. No. 11 Florida Gulf Coast vs. No. 6 Michigan ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 16 North Carolina A&T vs. No. 1 NC State ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 15 Jackson State vs. No 2 Baylor ABC | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4:30 p.m. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 5 Georgia Tech ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 5:30 p.m. No. 9 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 Syracuse ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 16 Mercer vs. No. 1 South Carolina ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Florida State vs. No. 8 Oregon State ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 16 High Point vs. No. 1 UConn ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 13 Lehigh vs. No. 4 West Virginia ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 9:30 p.m. No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 South Florida ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 16 Utah Valley vs. No. 1 Stanford ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

Monday, March 22 -- Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, Frank Erwin Center, University Events Center, UTSA Convocation Center

Time (ET) Matchup/Results TV | Streaming Noon No. 10 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Alabama ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) Noon No. 14 Drexel vs. No. 3 Georgia ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) Noon No. 11 BYU vs. No. 6 Rutgers ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 13 Wright State vs. No. 4 Arkansas ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 14 Stony Brook vs. No. 3 Arizona ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 2 p.m. No. 13 VCU vs. No. 4 Indiana ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 15 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 2 Maryland ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No. 12 Belmont vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 4 p.m. No 10. UCF vs. No. 7 Northwestern ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Iowa State ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 6 p.m. No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Texas A&M ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 7:30 p.m. No. 12 UC Davis vs. No. 5 Missouri State ESPNU | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 15 Marist vs. No. 2 Louisville ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 8 p.m. No. 11 Bradley vs. No. 6 Texas ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 14 Wyoming vs. No. 3 UCLA ESPN | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free) 10 p.m. No. 11 South Dakota vs. No. 6 Oregon ESPN2 | Live streaming on fuboTV (Try for free)

Second round

Tuesday, March 23 -- 3 p.m. start (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Wednesday, March 24 -- 1 p.m. start (ESPN2, ESPNU)

Alamodome, Bill Greehey Arena, UTSA Convocation Center



Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN2)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (ABC, ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Final Four



Friday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

National Championship

Sunday, April 4 -- 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio