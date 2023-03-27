The Final Four is officially set and opening odds peg a clear frontrunner to come out on top in Houston, Texas, as we gear up for the final weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament with UConn the -125 favorite to win the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies, the highest-seeded team still standing, are the only team at minus odds in the futures market, pacing ahead of San Diego State, Miami and FAU.

San Diego State, the highest-seeded team on the left side of the bracket, has the second-best odds at +390. That's followed by UConn's Final Four opponent, Miami at +500 and SDSU's Final Four opponent, FAU at +600.

That's a stark departure from last year where all four teams could be had at plus-money, with Duke -- coached by Mike Krzyzewski in his final season -- opening as the favorite at +150.

That sentiment is also reflected in the game-by-game odds, where UConn is a 5.5-point favorite over Miami and San Diego State is just a 2-point favorite over FAU.

The full betting board is below for Saturday's slate along with updated odds to win the title from Caesars Sportsbook.

Final Four lines

Saturday

(4) UConn -5.5 vs. (5) Miami

(5) San Diego State -2 vs. (9) FAU

Odds to win national title