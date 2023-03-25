As the second weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament winds down, we inch closer and closer to crowning a new champion in college basketball.
With the final slate of Elite Eight games set, only two teams from the two games played on Saturday and Sunday will survive and advance to the final weekend of March Madness.
To watch the drama unfold and see who reserves spots in Houston— the site of this year's Final Four — you'll of course need a handy-dandy guide on when and where to tune in and catch the action.
So we've got you covered on that with a list of tip times and the TV schedule below to make sure you don't miss a single beat. The mayhem won't be scattered about multiple viewing windows, so mark the calendar and carve out time accordingly for these precious standalone games.
Below are the tip times and TV schedule for Saturday and Sunday in advance of the final two days of the second weekend of this year's NCAA Tournament.
Elite Eight TV schedule
Saturday, March 25
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(9) FAU vs. (3) Kansas State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS (watch live)
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) UConn vs. (3) Gonzaga
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
|TBS (watch live)
Sunday, March 26
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|2:20 p.m.
|(6) Creighton vs. (5) San Diego State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
|CBS (watch live)
|5:05 p.m.
|(5 Miami vs. (2) Texas
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
Final Four
Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston
National Championship
Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston