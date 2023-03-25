As the second weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament winds down, we inch closer and closer to crowning a new champion in college basketball.

With the final slate of Elite Eight games set, only two teams from the two games played on Saturday and Sunday will survive and advance to the final weekend of March Madness.

To watch the drama unfold and see who reserves spots in Houston— the site of this year's Final Four — you'll of course need a handy-dandy guide on when and where to tune in and catch the action.

So we've got you covered on that with a list of tip times and the TV schedule below to make sure you don't miss a single beat. The mayhem won't be scattered about multiple viewing windows, so mark the calendar and carve out time accordingly for these precious standalone games.

Below are the tip times and TV schedule for Saturday and Sunday in advance of the final two days of the second weekend of this year's NCAA Tournament.

Elite Eight TV schedule



Saturday, March 25

Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (9) FAU vs. (3) Kansas State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live)



8:49 p.m. (4) UConn vs. (3) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi

TBS (watch live)







Sunday, March 26

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m.

(6) Creighton vs. (5) San Diego State

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn

CBS (watch live)

5:05 p.m.

(5 Miami vs. (2) Texas

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)







Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 6:09 p.m. start (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)

NRG Stadium -- Houston