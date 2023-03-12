The conference tournaments are wrapping up across the nation in college basketball, so now it's time to settle in for the Selection Sunday festivities as the 2023 NCAA Tournament festivities are just about ready to commence later this week. That's right, the most magical time of the year is officially upon us, with a fresh 68-team bracket set to be unveiled as everyone gears up for what should be another exciting edition of March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament will come to life during the Selection Sunday show, but before you pencil in your picks and chicken scratch that bracket, the teams have to be chosen. As usual, there will be 32 teams that automatically qualify for the field via winning their respective conference tournaments, but more than half the field -- 36 teams, to be exact -- will be hand-selected by the NCAA committee.

That is why the hubbub is made each year about Selection Sunday, the day (which, you guessed it, falls on a Sunday) in which the field of 68 teams is unveiled. 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show is at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. Here is information on how you can tune in via streaming or cable.

2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show



Date : Sunday, March 12 | Time : 6 p.m. ET

: Sunday, March 12 | : 6 p.m. ET TV: CBS



CBS Live stream : March Madness Live

: March Madness Live More coverage: After the show, turn to CBS Sports HQ for game picks, analysis and more

Between Selection Sunday and the first official games of the Big Dance, your time will be limited to fill out your bracket. First Four action tips on March 14, followed by first-round action beginning on March 16. Here's a full look ahead at what to expect over the coming weeks, via the NCAA.

Brackets are here! Get back in your pools and join our Men's and Women's Challenges for the chance to win a new SUV and a college basketball dream trip!

2023 NCAA Tournament dates