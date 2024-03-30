The 2024 NCAA Tournament is officially down to an Elite Eight. We have already seen plenty of dominant victories, shocking upsets and shining moments from this edition of March Madness, and there's four more games to go before we hit the Final Four. The top eight teams in the nation entering March Madness were all still alive in the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, but only three of those teams remain.

On Thursday, No. 1 seed UConn blew out No. 5 seed San Diego State, marking its ninth straight double-digit March Madness win. On Friday, No. 1 seed Purdue dominated in the second half to win 80-68 over No. 5 seed Gonzaga, while No. 2 seed Tennessee pulled away in the final minutes to win over No. 3 seed Creighton.

Saturday's games be played on TBS with the action continuing Sunday on CBS.

Once we get to the Final Four, you will notice veteran Ian Eagle stepping in as the lead play-by-play announcer, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will be alongside mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team. A longtime staple of NCAA Tournament coverage, Eagle was not alone as someone stepping into a new role on the team. Former Purdue star Robbie Hummel called his first NCAA Tournament broadcast during the first week.

CBS and TBS are leading the way televising 21 games apiece during the NCAA Tournament, while truTV and TNT carried 13 and 12, respectively. The Final Four will simulcast across TBS and TNT. In addition to the March Madness Live app, where you can watch every game, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to watch all the games televised by CBS, while subscribers to Max's B/R Sports Add-On can catch the remainder of the games.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 30

TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (3) Illinois vs. (1) UConn

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy // Andy Katz

TBS (watch live) 8:49 p.m. (6) Clemson vs. (4) Alabama

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 31

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 1) | American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 2)



Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 2:20 p.m. (1) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

CBS (watch live) 5:05 p.m. (4) Duke vs. (11) NC State

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 6 -- 6:09 p.m. start (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona