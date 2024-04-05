The Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is set — and it's not one many saw coming, even if it's likely to produce a national championship game that basically anybody could've seen coming.
UConn is in the Final Four for the second straight year, but NC State is in for the first time since 1983, and it's been since 1980 for Purdue. Alabama is in for the first time.
It's an odd collection of schools.
On paper, at least, we have mismatches in the national semifinals. Matt Painter's Boilermakers are 9.5-point favorites over Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack in Saturday's first game. Dan Hurley's Huskies are 11.5-point favorites over Nate Oats' Crimson Tide in Saturday's second game. So it's possible, if not probable, that neither contest will be decided in the final minute.
As always, we'll see.
Either way, the idea that we really are just two more probable wins away from a championship game between Purdue and UConn is pretty awesome considering one of those two schools was ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll in 12 of the 20 polls that published this season. This 68-team single-elimination event doesn't often finish with the best against the best — but it just might this year.
Want to stay up to date on all of the action? The best way to do that is to bookmark this page and keep coming back. It will update in real time and showcase the national title game just as soon as the contests dictating it conclude..
2024 NCAA Tournament scores, schedule
Final Four
Saturday, April 6
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS, TNT (watch live)
|~8:49 p.m.
|(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama
Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|TBS, TNT (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS)
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
First Four
Tuesday, March 19
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68
|Condensed game
|Recap
|(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42
|Condensed game
Wednesday, March 20
UD Arena -- Dayton
|Recaps
|Game
|TV / Stream
|Recap
|(16) Grambling State 88, (16) Montana State 81 (OT)
|Condensed game
| Recap
|(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53
|Condensed game
First round
Thursday, March 21
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51
|Condensed game
|12:40 p.m.
|(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67
|Condensed game
|1:30 p.m.
|(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60
|Condensed game
|2 p.m.
|(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65
|Condensed game
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62
|Condensed game
|3:10 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69
|Condensed game
|4 p.m.
|(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73
|Condensed game
|4:30 p.m.
|(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60
|Condensed game
|6:50 p.m.
|(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76
|Condensed game
|7:25 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65
|Condensed game
|7:35 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65
|Condensed game
|9:20 p.m.
|(3) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter's 49
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67
|Condensed game
|9:55 p.m.
| (4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89
|Condensed game
|10:05 p.m.
|(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61
|Condensed game
Friday, March 22
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:15 p.m.
|(9) Northwestern 77, (8) FAU 65 (OT)
|Condensed game
|12:40 p.m.
|(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67
|Condensed game
|1:30 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65
|Condensed game
|2 p.m.
|(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69
|Condensed game
|2:45 p.m.
|(1) UConn 92, (16) Stetson 51
|Condensed game
|3:10 p.m.
|(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56
|Condensed game
|4 p.m.
|(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76
|Condensed game
|4:30 p.m.
|(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100
|Condensed game
|6:50 p.m.
|(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 82
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47
|Condensed game
|7:25 p.m.
|(1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50
|Condensed game
|7:35 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96
|Condensed game
|9:20 p.m.
|(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61
|Condensed game
|9:55 p.m.
|(8) Utah State 88, (9) TCU 72
|Condensed game
|10:05 p.m.
|(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary's 66
|Condensed game
Second round
Saturday, March 23
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte | CHI Health Center -- Omaha | PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh | Delta Center -- Salt Lake City
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:45 p.m.
|(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68
|Condensed game
|3:15 p.m.
|(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68
|Condensed game
|5:30 p.m.
|(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69
|Condensed game
|6:10 p.m.
|(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56
|Condensed game
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) NC State 79, (14) Oakland 73
|Condensed game
|8 p.m.
|(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58
|Condensed game
|8:40 p.m.
|(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63
|Condensed game
|9:40 p.m.
|(3) Creighton 86, (11) Oregon 73 (2OT)
|Condensed game
Sunday, March 19
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn | Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis | FedEx Forum -- Memphis | Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena -- Spokane
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|12:10 p.m.
|(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77
|(Condensed game )
|2:40 p.m.
|(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 57
|(Condensed game )
|5:15 p.m.
|(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55
|(Condensed game )
|6:10 p.m.
|(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64
|(Condensed game )
|7:10 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61
|(Condensed game )
|7:45 p.m.
|(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58
|(Condensed game )
|8:40 p.m.
|(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95
|(Condensed game)
|9:40 p.m.
|(5) San Diego State 85, (13) Yale 57
|(Condensed game)
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 28
Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 1, Game 3) | TD Garden -- Boston (Game 2, Game 4)
* Tip time may be delayed if prior game at site ends late
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
|(6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72
|Condensed game
|7:39 p.m.
|(1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52
|Condensed game
|30 minutes after Game 1
|(4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87
|Condensed game
|30 minutes after Game 2
|(3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69
|Condensed game
Friday, March 29
American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 1, Game 3) | Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 2, Game 4)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|7:09 p.m.
|(11) NC State 67, (2) Marquette 58
|(Condensed game)
|7:39 p.m.
|(1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68
|(Condensed game)
|30 minutes after Game 1
|(4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51
|(Condensed game)
|30 minutes after Game 2
|(2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75
|(Condensed game)
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 30
TD Garden -- Boston (Game 1) | Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles (Game 2)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|6:09 p.m.
|(1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52
|(Condensed game)
|8:49 p.m.
|(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82
|(Condensed game)
Sunday, March 31 -- 2:20 p.m. start
Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit (Game 1) | American Airlines Center -- Dallas (Game 2)
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV / Stream
|2:20 p.m.
|(1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66
|(Condensed game)
|5:05 p.m.
|(11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64
|(Condensed game)