Teams looking to punch their ticket to the 2024 NCAA Tournament championship game clash when the 11th-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack battle the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. The Wolfpack (26-14), who have won nine in a row, are looking to reach the title game for the first time since 1983, the last time they won the crown. The Boilermakers (33-4), who have won 10 of 11 and 19 of 21, last reached the championship game in 1969. Purdue is making its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, while NC State is making its second in a row.

Tipoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 6:09 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are 9-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Purdue odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146. Before making any Purdue vs. NC State picks, you need to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Zack Cimini.

NC State vs. Purdue spread: Purdue -9

NC State vs. Purdue over/under: 146 points

NC State vs. Purdue money line: NC State +337, Purdue -434

NCST: The Wolfpack are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

PUR: The Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers are led by back-to-back National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The senior center is coming off a 40-point and 16-rebound effort in the Elite Eight win over Tennessee on Sunday. He posted the first 40-15 game in the NCAA Tournament since Bo Kimble accomplished the feat in 1990 for Loyola Marymount. In 37 games, all starts, Edey is averaging 25 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 2.0 assists.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith, who was named first-team All-Big Ten, has had 10 or more assists in four of the past seven games. He is coming off a nine-point, seven-assist and seven-rebound effort in the win over Tennessee. Smith registered a double-double in the 80-68 Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga on March 29, scoring 14 points, while adding 15 assists and eight rebounds. In 37 starts, he is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.7 minutes.

Why NC State can cover

The Wolfpack have been on fire and have four players averaging 11 or more points per game. Leading the way is senior guard DJ Horne, who is in his first year with the team after spending the past two seasons at Arizona State. In 39 games, including 35 starts, he is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes. He poured in 20 points while adding four rebounds and three assists in the 76-64 win over Duke on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

Also helping power NC State is senior forward DJ Burns Jr. He has started 39 of the Wolfpack's 40 games and is averaging 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.8 minutes. Burns poured in 29 points while adding four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win over Duke. In the second-round 79-73 overtime win over Oakland, he finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

