Halftime Report

Seattle fell flat on their face against UT Arlington last Thursday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Seattle has jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Abilene Chr. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 23 points.

If Seattle keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-11 in no time. On the other hand, Abilene Chr. will have to make due with a 14-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Abilene Chr. Wildcats

Current Records: Seattle 18-11, Abilene Chr. 14-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Seattle has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moody Coliseum. Seattle is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Seattle found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a painful 82-62 defeat at the hands of the Mavericks. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 144.5 point over/under.

Seattle struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. came tearing into Saturday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 86-79 win over the Trailblazers.

The Redhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 18-11. As for the Wildcats, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 14-15.

Everything went Seattle's way against Abilene Chr. in their previous matchup back in February as Seattle made off with a 75-52 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seattle is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Chr. and Seattle both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.