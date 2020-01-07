Air Force vs. Utah State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Air Force vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ Air Force
Current Records: Utah State 13-4; Air Force 7-8
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies are 6-2 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Utah State will challenge Air Force on the road at 11 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Aggies don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
Utah State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Utah State had strong showings from C Neemias Queta, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks, and G Sam Merrill, who had 26 points. Merrill had trouble finding his footing against the UNLV Rebels last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Air Force ended up a good deal behind UNLV when they played on Saturday, losing 71-59. The Falcons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of F Ryan Swan, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and F Lavelle Scottie, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
The Falcons are now 7-8 while the Aggies sit at 13-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.3 on average. Air Force has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.30%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won six out of their last eight games against Air Force.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Utah State 76 vs. Air Force 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 62
- Feb 24, 2018 - Air Force 75 vs. Utah State 65
- Jan 24, 2018 - Utah State 71 vs. Air Force 49
- Feb 25, 2017 - Utah State 89 vs. Air Force 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - Air Force 78 vs. Utah State 73
- Mar 01, 2016 - Utah State 78 vs. Air Force 65
- Jan 12, 2016 - Utah State 79 vs. Air Force 60
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ohio State vs Maryland odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Ohio State vs. Maryland game 10,000...
-
Louisville vs. Miami odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) game 10,000...
-
Bracketology: Butler a new No. 1 seed
There are some surprising teams on the top line in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
Duke's Moore breaks bone in right hand
Duke's battle with injuries continues, as key freshman wing Moore will be 'out for awhile'
-
Coaches Poll: Louisville, OSU slip
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
-
AP Top 25: Baylor jumps up to No. 4
The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing...
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic