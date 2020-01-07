Air Force vs. Utah State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Utah State @ Air Force

Current Records: Utah State 13-4; Air Force 7-8

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 6-2 against the Air Force Falcons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Utah State will challenge Air Force on the road at 11 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Aggies don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 77-68 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday. Despite the defeat, Utah State had strong showings from C Neemias Queta, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks, and G Sam Merrill, who had 26 points. Merrill had trouble finding his footing against the UNLV Rebels last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Air Force ended up a good deal behind UNLV when they played on Saturday, losing 71-59. The Falcons' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of F Ryan Swan, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and F Lavelle Scottie, who had 19 points in addition to six boards.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

The Falcons are now 7-8 while the Aggies sit at 13-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.3 on average. Air Force has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 15th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.30%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Utah State have won six out of their last eight games against Air Force.