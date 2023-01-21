Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Alcorn State

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-13; Alcorn State 7-10

What to Know

The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Alcorn State and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida A&M winning the first 70-68 at home and the Braves taking the second 68-56.

Alcorn State beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 77-68 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M escaped with a win on Monday against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. Having forecasted a close victory for Florida A&M, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

This next game looks promising for Alcorn State, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Braves up to 7-10 and the Rattlers to 3-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Florida A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi

David L. Whitney Gymnasium -- Lorman, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Florida A&M have won two out of their last three games against Alcorn State.