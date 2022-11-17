Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ No. 14 Arizona

Current Records: Utah Tech 1-2; Arizona 2-0

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to McKale Memorial Center at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The #14 Arizona Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while the Trailblazers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The contest between Utah Tech and the Washington Huskies on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Utah Tech falling 78-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Utah Tech got a solid performance out of Tanner Christensen, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the Southern Jaguars at home this past Friday as they won 95-78. Arizona got double-digit scores from four players: forward Azuolas Tubelis (17), guard Pelle Larsson (17), center Oumar Ballo (17), and guard Kerr Kriisa (14). That's Kerr Kriisa's first triple-double of the season.

Utah Tech's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Arizona's win pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if the Trailblazers have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.