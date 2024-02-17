Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Arizona State 13-12, Arizona 19-5

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, Arizona gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Buffaloes with a sharp 99-79 victory.

Arizona got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Pelle Larsson out in front who scored 18 points along with three steals. Oumar Ballo was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's game on Wednesday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They took down the Beavers 79-61. That 18 point margin sets a new team best for Arizona State this season.

Arizona State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamiya Neal led the charge by scoring 21 points along with two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Miller, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Sun Devils, they now have a winning record of 13-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arizona have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 30.1% of their threes this season. Given Arizona's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arizona took their win against the Sun Devils in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 78-59. Will Arizona repeat their success, or do the Sun Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Arizona is a big 18.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.