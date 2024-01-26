Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Bellarmine after losing nine in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Bellarmine leads 32-30 over North Florida. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

If Bellarmine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-16 in no time. On the other hand, North Florida will have to make due with an 11-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: North Florida 11-9, Bellarmine 4-16

How To Watch

What to Know

North Florida has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. North Florida has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Florida and Queens didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Saturday. The Ospreys strolled past the Royals with points to spare, taking the game 91-75. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as North Florida did.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 82-70 to the Colonels.

The Ospreys pushed their record up to 11-9 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

Going forward, North Florida is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

North Florida couldn't quite finish off Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 76-74. Can North Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Florida is a 3-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.