Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: North Florida 11-9, Bellarmine 4-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Florida has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Freedom Hall. North Florida has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last five games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but North Florida and Queens didn't disappoint and broke past the 160 point over/under on Saturday. The Ospreys strolled past the Royals with points to spare, taking the game 91-75. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as North Florida did.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 82-70 to the Colonels.

The Ospreys pushed their record up to 11-9 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.8 points per game. As for the Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

North Florida couldn't quite finish off Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 76-74. Can North Florida avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.