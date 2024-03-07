Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Valparaiso 7-24, Belmont 19-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins and the Valparaiso Beacons are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Belmont has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 259 points over their last three matches.

On Sunday, the Bruins strolled past the Aces with points to spare, taking the game 83-66. 83 seems to be a good number for Belmont as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Belmont got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keishawn Davidson out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Ja'Kobi Gillespie was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Valparaiso can finally bid farewell to their 11-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Redbirds and snuck past 75-72.

Isaiah Stafford and Cooper Schwieger were among the main playmakers for Valparaiso as the former scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and two steals and the latter scored 28 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Schwieger has scored all season.

The Bruins have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 19-12 record this season. As for the Beacons, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-24.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Belmont just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Valparaiso, though, as they've only made 41.4% of their shots this season. Given Belmont's sizable advantage in that area, Valparaiso will need to find a way to close that gap.

Belmont strolled past Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 96-78. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Valparaiso have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Valparaiso.