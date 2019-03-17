Big Ten Tournament Championship: Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction, pick, odds, line, how to watch, live stream

One last go round for bragging rights in the Great Lake State, shall we?

In the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday, we have No. 6 Michigan State taking on No. 10 Michigan for the third time this season. Michigan State, which shared the regular-season conference title with No. 13 Purdue, won the previous two -- most recently at home March 9. But on this neutral court pairing in Chicago, anything can happen.

Michigan's turned things around since it lost to Sparty twice in a two week span. The Wolverines are blistering teams into oblivion this week at the Big Ten Tournament, winning by an average margin of 24. If they keep this up, they'll waltz into the Big Dance as one of the hottest teams in America, which should sound familiar. Last time they did that, they wound up playing in the final college basketball game of the season.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where : United Center in Chicago



: United Center in Chicago TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -1

Michigan State won both regular season matchups against Michigan. What's different? Sparty's depth is still a question mark. Junior guard Kyle Ahrens may be limited, big man Nick Ward is still working his way into game shape after missing most of the last month, and as a result, MSU's top guys are getting extra work. When you play in a tourney format, it's likely that takes its toll by the end. I like Michigan and its defense to step up and get a big one here. Pick: Michigan 70, Michigan State 69

