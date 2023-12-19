The Bowling Green Falcons look to win their sixth game in a row on Tuesday morning when they battle the Hampton Pirates in a key non-conference matchup at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Pirates (4-6), who tied for 12th with Monmouth at 5-13 in the Coastal Athletic Association and were 8-24 overall in 2022-23, have won two of their past three games. The Falcons (7-3), who tied for ninth with Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan at 5-13 in the Mid-American Conference and were 11-20 overall a year ago, are 4-1 on their home court this season. Bowling Green is coming off a 79-69 win over Kansas City on Saturday, while Hampton dropped an 88-71 decision to No. 20 James Madison on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 2-0, including an 86-72 win last season. The Falcons are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Hampton vs. Bowling Green odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Hampton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Hampton vs. Bowling Green spread: Bowling Green -11.5

Hampton vs. Bowling Green over/under: 151.5 points

Hampton vs. Bowling Green money line: Hampton +478, Bowling Green -679

HAM: The Pirates have hit the game total over in 9 of their last 14 away games (+3.50 units)

BG: The Falcons have hit the game total under in 15 of their last 28 games (+0.70 units)

Why Bowling Green can cover

Junior guard Marcus Hill powers the Falcons' attack. He has reached double-digit scoring in eight of 10 games, scoring 20 or more points in five of those, including a season-high 33 points in an 82-61 win over Lipscomb on Nov. 25. He is coming off a strong performance in the win over Kansas City, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds and two assists. For the season, he is averaging 20.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.4 minutes of action.

Also making an impact is senior center Jason Spurgin, who is in his first season with the program after transferring from Southern Utah. In 97 career collegiate games, he has started 83. He is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in six of 10 games, including a season-high 20 in the win over Kansas City. Spurgin also has registered one double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in an 81-62 loss at Oakland.

Why Hampton can cover

The Pirates have three players scoring in double figures, and have seven players averaging seven points or better. Leading the way is senior guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who is coming off an 11-point performance in the loss to James Madison. He registered his only double-double of the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 100-53 victory over Mary Baldwin on Dec. 11. For the season, Wilcox is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. He is also connecting on 48.1% of his field goals, including 39.3% from 3-point range, and 93.8% of his free throws.

Sophomore forward Kyrese Mullen also plays an important role in the Hampton offense. He has recorded six double-doubles on the year, including in each of the past three games. In the loss to James Madison, he scored 14 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds. He had 14 points and 10 boards in the win over Mary Baldwin. For the year, Mullen is averaging 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes of action.

