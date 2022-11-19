Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Bradley

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-0; Bradley 2-1

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Bradley Braves at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carver Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Redhawks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Evansville Aces on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 win.

Meanwhile, everything went Bradley's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with an 89-61 victory. Bradley got double-digit scores from five players: forward Malevy Leons (16), forward Ja'Shon Henry (15), guard Connor Hickman (11), guard Ville Tahvanainen (11), and guard Zek Montgomery (10). Tahvanainen hadn't helped his team much against the Utah State Aggies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

SE Missouri State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

SE Missouri State ended up a good deal behind Bradley when they played when the teams previously met four seasons ago, losing 68-57. Can the Redhawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a big 11-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley have won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last eight years.