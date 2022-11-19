Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ Bradley
Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-0; Bradley 2-1
What to Know
The SE Missouri State Redhawks are on the road again Saturday and play against the Bradley Braves at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Carver Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Redhawks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Evansville Aces on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 67-61 win.
Meanwhile, everything went Bradley's way against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday as they made off with an 89-61 victory. Bradley got double-digit scores from five players: forward Malevy Leons (16), forward Ja'Shon Henry (15), guard Connor Hickman (11), guard Ville Tahvanainen (11), and guard Zek Montgomery (10). Tahvanainen hadn't helped his team much against the Utah State Aggies last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
SE Missouri State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
SE Missouri State ended up a good deal behind Bradley when they played when the teams previously met four seasons ago, losing 68-57. Can the Redhawks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Braves are a big 11-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bradley have won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last eight years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Bradley 68 vs. SE Missouri State 57
- Dec 20, 2017 - Bradley 75 vs. SE Missouri State 67
- Nov 18, 2016 - Bradley 84 vs. SE Missouri State 78