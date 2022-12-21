Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ California

Current Records: UT Arlington 5-7; California 0-12

What to Know

The California Golden Bears and the UT Arlington Mavericks will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Haas Pavilion. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while California will be stumbling in from a loss.

California came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday, falling 71-62. Guard Joel Brown (13 points) was the top scorer for California.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the San Francisco Dons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory.

California is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-5 against the spread when favored.

The Golden Bears are now 0-12 while the Mavericks sit at 5-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: California is stumbling into the matchup with the 359th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58 on average. UT Arlington has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.