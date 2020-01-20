Charlotte vs. Old Dominion odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven model

The Old Dominion Monarchs will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion is 6-12 overall and 5-2 at home, while Charlotte is 10-6 overall and 2-5 on the road. Charlotte is 10-5 against the spread in its last 15 games. Old Dominion, meanwhile, is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games and the Monarchs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against Conference USA opponents. The Monarchs are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Old Dominion vs. Charlotte odds, while the Over-Under is set at 117. Before entering any Charlotte vs. Old Dominion picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





Old Dominion dropped its third straight game Saturday, losing to Marshall 68-67. Malik Curry scored a team-high 20 points in the loss, with Jason Wade adding 15 points. Old Dominion out-rebounded Marshall 51-33 and outscored the Thundering Herd in the paint 32-20.

Meanwhile, Charlotte saw a four-game winning streak fall Saturday, as the 49ers fell to Western Kentucky 80-63. Jahmir Young led the 49ers with 14 points, and Jordan Shepherd added 11 points. Shepherd leads Charlotte in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap the last time the two teams met on Jan. 11, as the Monarchs fell 53-47 to Charlotte. However, Old Dominion has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Monarchs are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against the 49ers, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark at home during that span.

