Wofford @ Chattanooga

Current Records: Wofford 11-10; Chattanooga 11-10

The Wofford Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Chattanooga Mocs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2021. Wofford and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Terriers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 96-82 to the Furman Paladins.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Mocs this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a hard 78-62 fall against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-10. Wofford is 6-3 after losses this year, Chattanooga 5-4.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Mocs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wofford.