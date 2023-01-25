Who's Playing
Wofford @ Chattanooga
Current Records: Wofford 11-10; Chattanooga 11-10
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Chattanooga Mocs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2021. Wofford and Chattanooga will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McKenzie Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Terriers received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 96-82 to the Furman Paladins.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Mocs this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a hard 78-62 fall against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 11-10. Wofford is 6-3 after losses this year, Chattanooga 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena -- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Mocs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wofford.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wofford 72 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Chattanooga 84 vs. Wofford 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chattanooga 72 vs. Wofford 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. Chattanooga 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wofford 74 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Wofford 71 vs. Chattanooga 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. Chattanooga 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Wofford 65
- Jan 05, 2017 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Wofford 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 63
- Jan 11, 2016 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Wofford 68