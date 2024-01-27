Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: UCF 12-6, Cincinnati 13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Fifth Third Arena. UCF will be strutting in after a win while Cincinnati will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, the Knights earned a 72-59 win over the Mountaineers.

UCF's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ibrahima Diallo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Diallo has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Antwann Jones, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 35-35 at halftime, Cincinnati was not quite Kansas' equal in the second half on Monday. The Bearcats took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jayhawks. Cincinnati has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Cincinnati struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 12-6. As for the Bearcats, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF couldn't quite finish off Cincinnati in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 73-71. Can UCF avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCF.