Who's Playing

Temple @ Cincinnati

Regular Season Records: Temple 16-15; Cincinnati 20-11

What to Know

The Temple Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 10 at Dickies Arena in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Bearcats should still be feeling good after a big win, while Temple will be looking to regain their footing.

Temple was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 83-82 to the Tulane Green Wave. A silver lining for Temple was the play of forward Jamille Reynolds, who had 17 points in addition to five blocks and five boards. Reynolds' performance made up for a slower matchup against the UCF Knights last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati took their game against the SMU Mustangs on Sunday by a conclusive 97-74 score. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from four players: guard David DeJulius (30), guard Landers Nolley II (24), guard Jeremiah Davenport (12), and guard Mika Adams-Woods (11).

The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Temple's defeat took them down to 16-15 while Cincinnati's victory pulled them up to 20-11. In their victory, the Bearcats relied heavily on David DeJulius, who had 30 points and six assists. Temple will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.91

Odds

The Bearcats are a 5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won ten out of their last 15 games against Temple.