The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-10) go on the road to play the UCF Knights (15-10) in an American Conference bout on Sunday afternoon. The Bearcats have dropped two of their past three outings. On Feb. 15, Cincinnati fell to East Carolina 75-71. UCF had its two-game win streak come to an end on Thursday, narrowly losing to Memphis 64-63.

Tip-off from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando is set for 12 p.m. ET. The Knights are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. UCF odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before locking in any UCF vs. Cincinnati picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Cincinnati vs. UCF spread: Knights -3.5

Cincinnati vs. UCF over/under: 137.5 points

Cincinnati vs. UCF money line: Knights -170, Bearcats +143

CIN: The Bearcats are 9-0 ATS in their last 9 games following an ATS loss

UCF: The Knights are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Why Cincinnati can cover



Senior guard Landers Nolley II is an athletic and skilled scoring threat in the frontcourt. Nolley II knows how to keep defenders off balance due to his craftiness and ball fakes. The Georgia native is ninth in the American Conference in scoring (16.2) with 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's also shooting 42.4% from downtown on 6.3 attempts. On Feb. 7, Nolley finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Senior guard David DeJulius is another floor-spacing shooting threat on the wing. DeJulius has a smooth and quick release from the perimeter. He moves well without the ball and knows how to create offense for his teammates. The Michigan native averages 14.3 points and five assists per game. On Feb. 4, DeJulius logged 19 points, seven assists, and went 4-of-6 from deep.

Why UCF can cover

Freshman forward Taylor Hendricks has a strong frame and offers a soft shooting touch with good bounce. Hendricks can glide to the rim and finish with some force. The Florida native logs 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He has scored at least 17 points in four straight games, including two matchups with 20-plus points. In the last contest between these teams on Feb. 4, Hendricks notched 21 points and eight rebounds.

Senior guard C.J. Kelly is a lengthy and active defender. Kelly has good lateral quickness and a knack for jumping into passing lanes. The New York native owns the ball handles to get past the defense and finish in the lane. Kelly puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. On Feb. 11, he had 12 points, five assists, and three blocks.

