Coach K expects Duke's Zion Williamson to miss UNC game, be ready for ACC Tournament
Williamson has missed two weeks recovering from a knee injury, and isn't expected back this weekend
Duke freshman Zion Williamson is expected to return for the Blue Devils at some point this season, but coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't believe it will be in the regular season.
After Duke's 71-70 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night, the Hall of Fame coach revealed he doesn't expect Williamson, who sustained a mild knee sprain on Feb. 20 against North Carolina, to return in time for Duke's season finale Saturday against the Tar Heels. He does, however, anticipate he'll be back for the postseason -- and potentially as early as the ACC tournament.
"He's getting more confidence, and we just have to get him in shape," Krzyzewski said. "I don't think he'll be ready for Saturday. I have to be careful not to push this, but I would be surprised if he wasn't ready by the ACC tournament."
Williamson was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right mild knee sprain when he blew out the right sole of his sneaker on live television in Duke's first matchup against North Carolina. Most knee sprains take roughly two weeks generally to recover from, but the specifics in Williamson's case remain vague. And Duke, in this case, remains extremely cautious not to rush him back too soon.
Before Williamson went down, he was unquestionably the frontrunner to win National Player of the Year, and the best player for the then-No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. His absence has shone a light on his importance, too, as Duke has gone 3-1 without him and struggled to blow teams out in the same way it was with him in the lineup.
If Duke can get Williamson back at any point -- whether it's the regular season, the ACC tournament or the NCAA Tournament -- it will be the odds-on favorite to win it all this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Purdue's loss opens Big Ten title race
Minnesota also picked up a huge win for its NCAA Tournament chances
-
UNC's White passes MJ in frosh scoring
White has been one of the most reliable freshmen in college hoops all season
-
Duke survives Wake's upset bid
Wake Forest had a good look to beat Duke at the buzzer that missed
-
KU's Big 12 title streak comes to close
KU's 14 consecutive Big 12 titles will come to an end after losing to the Sooners on the road...
-
Duke vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wake Forest vs. Duke game 10,000...
-
Duke's Zion out vs. Wake Forest
The most famous player in college basketball has now been out nearly five full games