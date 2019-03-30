College Basketball Podcast: Are Zion Williamson's Duke Blue Devils the luckiest team in the world?

The Elite Eight of this 2019 NCAA Tournament is set.

Duke-Michigan State

Gonzaga-Texas Tech

Virginia-Purdue

Kentucky-Auburn

So Matt Norlander and I got together late Friday/early Saturday -- i.e., in the middle of the night -- to record a new episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast. And we opened on the Duke Blue Devils' second straight "boy, did they get lucky" victory. How in the world did Virginia Tech's Ahmed Hill not convert that lob at the rim? Such a crazy finish. And was that Buzz Williams' last game with the Hokies?

After that, the conversation went like this:

9:00: It's Duke-Michigan State in the East Regional final. So either Mike Krzyzewski will coach in his 13th Final Four, or Tom Izzo will coach in his eighth. Norlander and I offered predictions for the game. We did not agree.

13:30: It's Gonzaga-Texas Tech in the West Regional final. Can you believe what the Red Raiders did to Michigan's offense? Can you believe what Chris Beard has accomplished in just four years as a Division I head coach? Is Mark Few about to take the Zags to the Final Four for the second time in three seasons?

21:30: It's Virginia-Purdue in the South Regional final. So either Tony Bennett or Matt Painter is about about to make the Final Four for the first time. How wild was Purdue's win over Tennessee? Did Carsen Edwards really get fouled? Norlander and I offered predictions for the game. We did not agree.

34:00: It's Kentucky-Auburn in the Midwest Regional final. Is John Calipari about to make the Final Four for the sixth time in the past 12 years? Or is Bruce Pearl about to take Auburn to its first Final Four in school history? How impressive was PJ Washington against Houston? How big is the injury to Auburn's Chuma Okeke?

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.