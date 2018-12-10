College Basketball Podcast: Tennessee beat Gonzaga -- and what's wrong with John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Kansas' close call with New Mexico State
Tennessee upset Gonzaga 76-73 on Sunday afternoon. Incredible game. Back-and-forth affair. Admiral Schofield was awesome -- and the Vols will now move to No. 2 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So, appropriately, after Matt Norlander wrote about it, he and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on UT's massive win over the Zags.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 16:09: Kentucky won seven consecutive games after its season-opening loss to Duke — but all seven were at Rupp Arena against out-classed opponents. So I was never sure how much we actually learned about the Wildcats, which is among the reasons this weekend's game against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden was interesting -- because it doubled as UK's first game away from Rupp, and first game against a top-75 KenPom opponent, since the Duke game. As you probably know, Kentucky lost 84-83 in OT. So the Wildcats are 0-2 against top-75 KenPom teams, and 0-2 away from Rupp. Consequently, I dropped them completely out of Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. And now the question is simple: Will John Calipari eventually get this team right -- or will the Wildcats prove to be just OK this season?
- 27:44: Kansas had to rally this weekend to beat New Mexico State 63-60 in Kansas City -- meaning the Jayhawks weren't sharp in their first game without Udoka Azubuike. Should KU fans be worried about what life might be like without their starting center?
- 37:32: There were a couple of good one-point games this weekend between currently unranked, but still big-time, basketball programs. Indiana beat Louisville 68-67. Syracuse beat Georgetown 72-71. So we spent a little time on those nice wins for the Hoosiers and Orange.
- 42:51: Villanova's next three games should tell us something about the reigning national champs.
- 45:58: Bill Walton, on live television, really told Digger Phelps, a two-time cancer survivor, that he thought he was dead. No harm done, I don't guess. But, yeah, it was a little awkward.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via iTunes. If you are already subscribed, thank you. It's made a difference. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Schofield leads Vols to upset over Zags
Tennessee proved its toughness and viability as a national title contender with an amazing...
-
Zags star Clarke swats UT shot at rim
Clarke has been a revelation for the top-ranked Bulldogs all season, and was great despite...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky falls out
John Calipari's Wildcats are no longer in our rankings after they lost to Seton Hall on Sa...
-
How to watch: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee
Two top-10 teams -- including No. 1 overall Gonzaga -- will face off Sunday in Phoenix
-
Taylor holds annual 'Silent Night' game
Fans rushed the court and went bonkers after Taylor scored its 10th point of the evening on...
-
Cuse wins on Battle's big bucket
Battle took over in the second half and finished with a game-high 26 points