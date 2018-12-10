College Basketball Podcast: Tennessee beat Gonzaga -- and what's wrong with John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats?

Tennessee upset Gonzaga 76-73 on Sunday afternoon. Incredible game. Back-and-forth affair. Admiral Schofield was awesome -- and the Vols will now move to No. 2 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. So, appropriately, after Matt Norlander wrote about it, he and I opened this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on UT's massive win over the Zags.

After that, the conversation went like this:

16:09: Kentucky won seven consecutive games after its season-opening loss to Duke — but all seven were at Rupp Arena against out-classed opponents. So I was never sure how much we actually learned about the Wildcats, which is among the reasons this weekend's game against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden was interesting -- because it doubled as UK's first game away from Rupp, and first game against a top-75 KenPom opponent, since the Duke game. As you probably know, Kentucky lost 84-83 in OT. So the Wildcats are 0-2 against top-75 KenPom teams, and 0-2 away from Rupp. Consequently, I dropped them completely out of Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1. And now the question is simple: Will John Calipari eventually get this team right -- or will the Wildcats prove to be just OK this season?



Kansas had to rally this weekend to beat New Mexico State 63-60 in Kansas City -- meaning the Jayhawks weren't sharp in their first game without Udoka Azubuike. Should KU fans be worried about what life might be like without their starting center? 37:32: There were a couple of good one-point games this weekend between currently unranked, but still big-time, basketball programs. Indiana beat Louisville 68-67. Syracuse beat Georgetown 72-71. So we spent a little time on those nice wins for the Hoosiers and Orange.



There were a couple of good one-point games this weekend between currently unranked, but still big-time, basketball programs. Indiana beat Louisville 68-67. Syracuse beat Georgetown 72-71. So we spent a little time on those nice wins for the Hoosiers and Orange. 42:51: Villanova's next three games should tell us something about the reigning national champs.

Villanova's next three games should tell us something about the reigning national champs. 45:58: Bill Walton, on live television, really told Digger Phelps, a two-time cancer survivor, that he thought he was dead. No harm done, I don't guess. But, yeah, it was a little awkward.

