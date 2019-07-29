College Basketball Podcast: Will B.J. Boston's commitment spark another huge recruiting class for Kentucky?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss their time at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Matt Norlander and I have both been at USA Basketball's Junior National Team Minicamp the past few days watching some of the country's best high school prospects train in front of most of college basketball's top coaches. It's been a fun experience. So we opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball Podcast by discussing the happenings here in Colorado Springs.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 6:30: All of the "Evaluation Days" for college coaches (in advance of November's National Signing Period) are now in the books -- which means the first year of the new recruiting calendar has been completed. What worked? What didn't? Is there anything the NCAA can do to improve its fledgling regional camps?
- 41:30: Evan Mobley went home early. So did Walker Kessler. But there were still plenty of 5-star prospects in attendance for Norlander and I to watch, and talked with, this weekend. Who were our favorites? We discussed a few -- among them Class of 2021 stars Patrick Baldwin and Paola Banchero.
- 58:30: Kentucky beat Duke to secure a commitment from 5-star wing B.J. Boston this weekend. How big of a development is that for John Calipari? Could it be the start of another monster class in Lexington?
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
