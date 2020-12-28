It was a rough week for the Big Ten in college basketball, and especially so for its banner programs. Four ranked teams from the conference took losses over the last week, including Iowa, which was ranked No. 4 a week ago but fell six spots to No. 10 in Monday's updated AP Top 25. The Hawkeyes fell flat in overtime to Minnesota on Friday, their second loss in three games as they dropped to 7-2 on the season.

The rankings freefall makes Wisconsin, up to No. 6 in this week's poll, the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten. Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State are all lumped together occupying the Nos. 14-17 spots in this week's poll. Northwestern, new to this week's rankings, finds itself at No. 19, and Minnesota, also new after the Iowa win, finds itself at No. 21. Ohio State barely stayed in the rankings at No. 25 despite a loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Houston

6. Wisconsin

7. Tennessee

8. Texas

9. West Virginia

10. Iowa

11. Creighton

12. Missouri

13. Texas Tech

14. Rutgers

15. Illinois

16. Michigan

17. Michigan State

18. Florida St.

19. Northwestern

20. Duke

21. Oregon

21. Minnesota

23. Virginia

24. Virginia Tech

25. Ohio State

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego State 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise State 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.