Houston's stay atop the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll ended Monday after three weeks as voters moved UConn back into the No. 1 spot ahead of the start of this week's NCAA Tournament. UConn earned 61 of the 62 first-place votes and Houston received the other one. The Cougars dropped just one spot to No. 2 in the poll.

UConn spent six weeks earlier this season at No. 1 in the AP poll before Houston supplanted it in mid-February. The reigning champions were ranked No. 6 in the preseason but have not been ranked lower than No. 5 this season. The Huskies enter March Madness this week as the No. 1 overall seed in the East Regional and the betting favorite to repeat.

Houston lost its top spot after falling to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game, 69-41, just its fourth loss on the season. Houston landed a No. 1 seed in the South Regional. Purdue, ranked No. 3 in the AP poll this week once again, earned the third No. 1 seed and will play in the Midwest Regional.

Voters split from the selection committee to round out the top five with Iowa State moving up three spots to No. 4 this week after a Big 12 Tournament championship run that included wins over Houston, Baylor and Kansas State. The selection committee ranked the Cyclones as the No. 8 overall team and the final No. 2 seed in the bracket, while North Carolina, ranked No. 5 in the AP poll this week, secured the the fourth and final No. 1 seed in this year's bracket.

AP Top 25

1. UConn (61)

2. Houston (1)

3. Purdue

4. Iowa State

5. North Carolina

6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. Marquette

9. Arizona

10. Illinois

11. Creighton

12. Kentucky

13. Duke

14. Baylor

15. Saint Mary's

16. South Carolina

17. Kansas

18. Gonzaga

19. Alabama

20. Utah State

21. BYU

22. Texas Tech

23. Wisconsin

24. San Diego State

25. Washington State

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 134, Florida 120, Nevada 51, NC State 36, James Madison 31, Dayton 27, Drake 26, Oregon 12, Colorado 10, Nebraska 7, Texas 7, Boise St. 6, McNeese St. 6, Clemson 5, Mississippi St. 5, South Florida 3, Colorado St. 3, FAU 2.