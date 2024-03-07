We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 19-10 overall and 12-2 at home, while Colorado is 20-9 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Buffaloes have won four of their last six meetings against the Ducks, which includes an 86-70 win on Jan. 18.

This time around, Oregon is favored by 3 points in the latest Oregon vs. Colorado odds, and the over/under is 150 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Oregon vs. Colorado spread: Oregon -3

Oregon vs. Colorado over/under: 150 points

Oregon vs. Colorado money line: Oregon: -155, Colorado: +129

What you need to know about Oregon

Oregon pushed its score all the way to 83 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. The Ducks found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 103-83 punch to the gut against the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.

Jermaine Couisnard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 39 points along with five assists and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was N'Faly Dante, who dropped a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

What you need to know about Colorado

Meanwhile, Colorado waltzed into its matchup on Sunday with three straight wins but the Buffaloes left with four. They walked away with an 81-71 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. That's two games straight that Colorado has won by exactly 10 points.

Colorado's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tristan da Silva, who dropped a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

How to make Oregon vs. Colorado picks

The model has simulated Oregon vs. Colorado 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Colorado vs. Oregon?