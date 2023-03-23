Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Arkansas 22-13; Connecticut 27-8

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the #10 Connecticut Huskies are set to clash at 7:15 p.m. ET March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas will be hoping to build upon the 102-67 win they picked up against the Huskies when they previously played in November of 2017.

Arkansas escaped with a win on Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Among those leading the charge for Arkansas was guard Davonte Davis, who had 25 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 70-55 win over the Saint Mary's Gaels. It was another big night for UConn's forward Adama Sanogo, who had 24 points in addition to eight boards.

The Razorbacks are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas comes into the contest boasting the 10th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.1. The Huskies are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game with 4.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $149.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.