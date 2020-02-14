Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies take aim at a sixth consecutive victory when they entertain the Davidson Wildcats in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday. The Bonnies (17-8), who are third in the conference at 9-3, are 7-3 on their home floor, while the Wildcats (12-11), who are tied for seventh in the A-10 at 6-5, are 3-6 on the road.

Tip-off from the Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Davidson leads the all-time series 8-5. The Bonnies are four-point favorites in the latest Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.5.

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure spread: St. Bonaventure -4

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 133.5 points

Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure money line: Davidson +160, St. Bonaventure -199

DAY: Is 21st nationally in free-throw percentage at 76.9

SBU: Is allowing just 64.4 points per game

Why St. Bonaventure can cover

The Bonnies have already clinched their seventh straight winning season. February has been a good month for St. Bonaventure over the past several seasons. Since 2016, the Bonnies are 30-7 in February and have won 18 of the past 20 games in the past three seasons during the month. St. Bonaventure is off to its best start in the conference since going 9-3 in 2015-16.

Offensively, sophomore guard Kyle Lofton has led the Bonnies in scoring this season, averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He has been on fire over the past two games, scoring 20 and 21 points in wins over St. Joseph's and Duquesne. His best game came at Buffalo on Dec. 30 when he poured in 32 points while dishing out eight assists.

Why Davidson can cover

Even so, the Bonnies aren't a lock to cover the Davidson vs. St. Bonaventure spread. That's because the Wildcats, who have won five of seven overall, have won three straight against the Bonnies and six of the last seven. Davidson is looking to earn its 19th consecutive winning season and has won 20 or more games in 13 of the last 18 seasons.

Junior guard Kellan Grady has had the hot hand for Davidson this season, averaging a team-high 16.3 points. He also averages 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Grady has scored in double figures in each of the last four games and in 12 of the last 14. He has scored 28 points in a game twice this season, Nov. 28 at Marquette and Jan. 29 at George Washington.

