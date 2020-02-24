Delaware State vs. Morgan State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 24 predictions from proven model

The Morgan State Bears and the Delaware State Hornets are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Hill Field House. The Bears are 14-14 overall and 7-4 at home, while Delaware State is 3-23 overall and 0-11 on the road. Morgan State has won five of its past seven games. Delaware State has lost six consecutive games. The Bears are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Morgan State vs. Delaware State odds, while the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Delaware State vs. Morgan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Morgan State vs. Delaware State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware State vs. Morgan State:

Morgan State vs. Delaware State spread: Morgan State -11.5

Morgan State vs. Delaware State over-under: 151.5 points

Morgan State vs. Delaware State money line: Morgan State -737, Delaware State 497

What you need to know about Morgan State

Morgan State beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 78-72 last week. Malik Miller had 14 points to lead five players in double figures. Lagio Grantsaan and David Syfax Jr. had 13 points apiece.

Morgan State won the last meeting with Delaware State on January 4, 81-68.

What you need to know about Delaware State

Delaware State lost 98-86 to the Coppin State Eagles on Saturday. The Hornets have not won since February 1. The Eagles scored the final 12 points of the game as the Hornets did not score in the final 2:26 of the game. John Crosby led Delaware State with 27 points.

How to make Delaware State vs. Morgan State picks

