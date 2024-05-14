The likely final college carousel addition in this 2024 cycle just might be the most unexpected of them all. Green Bay has hired sports radio host and former Oklahoma State standout point guard Doug Gottlieb to be its next men's basketball coach, sources told CBS Sports. It's a splashy move for the Horizon League program, which is making its third coaching hire in five seasons and has one NCAA Tournament appearance in nearly three decades.

Gottlieb is a well-known and occasionally controversial sports media personality due to his oft-unfiltered opinions, but his reputation as a basketball analyst has long been held in high regard. Gottlieb has been a studio and in-game commentator on college basketball for the past two decades in his time at ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports. He's also been public over the years about his desire to get into college coaching; Gottlieb interviewed for the Oklahoma State job in 2017 and in fact was one of the finalists for the Green Bay opening in 2023.

He lost out last year to Sundance Wicks, who just left the Phoenix to be the coach at Wyoming after authoring a 15-win turnaround in 2022-23 at Green Bay.

As part of the terms of his employment, Gottlieb will continue to host his nationally syndicated daily radio show for Fox Sports Radio, a source told CBS Sports. It's an unprecedented arrangement: Gottlieb will be a Division I coach and a member of the media simultaneously.

Phoenix athletic director Josh Moon quickly made his way back to Gottlieb after he had to find a replacement for Wicks, who on Monday left after one season with Green Bay to be the coach at Wyoming. Gottlieb has no coaching experience in college but has coached grassroots/AAU teams from California for a number of years and previously served as an assistant and head coach at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. Gottlieb was born in nearby Milwaukee. His late father, Bob, coached the UW-Milwaukee Panthers from 1975-80.

It's an outside the box hire and sure to draw a lot of attention, if not some skepticism. Gottlieb is well-known across basketball and has connections going back decades, but he is the rare person hired to run a D-I program despite never previously working on a college bench.

The 48-year-old started his career at Notre Dame but was a three-year standout at Oklahoma State from 1997-2000. His 947 assists are 11th most in men's NCAA Division I history.