Duke star big man Kyle Filipowski was at the center of a dangerous situation earlier this season when he was injured during a court-storming incident at Wake Forest, but on Saturday, it was Filipowski who put another in harm's way. In the first half of No. 9 Duke's rivalry game vs. No. 7 North Carolina, Filipowski appeared to stick his leg out and trip Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram.

Ingram and Filipowski got tangled up fighting for a loose ball and as they collected themselves to get back in transition, Filipowski stretched and lifted his right leg to impede Ingram. Ingram slipped to his hands then stumbled at midcourt before getting back up. He briefly looked around for a call but no call was made.

Filipowski left the game for the bench shortly thereafter, and it appeared an official talked with him briefly before he took a breather.

Duke and tripping over the years have something of a synonymous relationship thanks to former embattled star Grayson Allen, who during his college career with the Blue Devils was caught multiple times tripping other players and even served a suspension for his antics.

Filipowski does not have a history of tripping, but with the incident going uncalled in the regular-season finale, it could trigger a review from the ACC that potentially affects the postseason. In 2022, Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch an FSU player during the first round of the ACC Tournament, and while it went uncalled, the league reviewed the play after the game and suspended him one game, effectively ending his college career.

An absence of Filipowski for any time would be devastating for Duke. He leads the team this season in points and rebounds per game, and he had 22 points and five rebounds in the first meeting between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.