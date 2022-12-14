Who's Playing

DePaul @ Duquesne

Current Records: DePaul 6-4; Duquesne 7-3

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the DePaul Blue Demons at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. DePaul should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Dukes will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Sunday, Duquesne lost to the New Mexico St. Aggies at home by a decisive 73-60 margin.

Meanwhile, DePaul took their contest against the Texas-El Paso Miners this past Saturday by a conclusive 91-70 score. Guard Umoja Gibson was the offensive standout of the game for DePaul, picking up 22 points. Gibson had some trouble finding his footing against the St. John's Red Storm last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Duquesne is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Dukes are now 7-3 while the Blue Demons sit at 6-4. DePaul is 3-2 after wins this season, and Duquesne is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

DePaul won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.