Who's Playing

Illinois State @ Eastern Illinois

Current Records: Illinois State 0-1; Eastern Illinois 0-1

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8 p.m. ET.

EIU was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-57 punch to the gut against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Kinyon Hodges (14 points) was the top scorer for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Illinois State on Monday, but luck did not. They fell in a 71-68 heartbreaker to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena -- Charleston, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.