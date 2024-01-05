Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Eastern Kentucky after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lipscomb 47-29. Eastern Kentucky took a big hit to their ego last Friday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Eastern Kentucky came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-6, Eastern Kentucky 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Kentucky found out the hard way on Friday. They were dealt a punishing 80-53 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Kentucky has scored all season.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Bisons sidestepped the Seminoles for a 78-75 victory. The win made it back-to-back wins for Lipscomb.

Lipscomb's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Will Pruitt led the charge by scoring 24 points along with seven rebounds. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. Joe Anderson was another key contributor, scoring six points along with ten assists.

The Colonels bumped their record down to 4-9 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Bisons, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.2 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Lipscomb took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Lipscomb is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Eastern Kentucky.