Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Eastern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Cleveland State 21-13; Eastern Kentucky 20-13

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off against the Cleveland State Vikings in a playoff game at Ocean Center at 11 a.m. ET Sunday. Eastern Kentucky will be seeking to avenge the 65-51 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of 2019.

The Colonels were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap three weeks ago as they fell 79-73 to the Liberty Flames. A silver lining for Eastern Kentucky was the play of guard Devontae Blanton, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland State was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 63-61 to the Northern Kentucky Norse. Guard Deshon Parker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 1-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.