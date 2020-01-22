Evansville fires coach Walter McCarty after sexual misconduct investigation, hires Todd Lickliter as successor

Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty amidst an external investigation into reports of alleged sexual misconduct, the university announced Tuesday evening. McCarty had been on administrative leave since Dec. 26 while an external law firm investigated the allegations. Shortly after the announcement, it made official the hiring of Todd Lickliter as his successor.

The investigation into McCarty had not concluded when, Evansville says, it "received additional reports of alleged misconduct by Mr. McCarty during his tenure at EU," thus prompting the university to make the move on Tuesday.

"Last year, the University had issued warnings to Mr. McCarty regarding inappropriate off-court behavior with members of our campus community," Evansville said in a statement. "Mr. McCarty also participated in training concerning acceptable behavior under Title IX.

"While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty's employment immediately."

Title IX is in place to protect individuals from discrimination based on sex, particularly on college campuses.

Lickliter, the former Butler and Iowa head coach, was an assistant on McCarty's staff last year before resigning due to health issues. He takes over the program as head coach effectively immediately.

"My family and I are excited to have the opportunity to rejoin the Evansville community," Lickliter said. "I am humbled by the chance to lead the Purple Aces program and thankful to reunite with this outstanding group of student-athletes. It is a privilege to be a part of a program with a rich history and tradition."

McCarty was in his second season as coach at Evansville and had the Purple Aces off to a 9-4 start -- including a stunning win on the road over Kentucky on Nov. 12 -- prior to being placed on administrative leave. The team has since lost six-straight and fallen to 0-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play under interim coach Bennie Seltzer.