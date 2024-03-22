Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Colorado 22-9, Florida 21-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes and the Florida Gators are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Pac-12 postseason contest. Florida took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colorado, who comes in off a win.

Colorado earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Wednesday. They walked away with a 60-53 win over the Broncos.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than KJ Simpson, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristan da Silva, who scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 86-67 walloping at the hands of the Tigers. Florida found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.9% worse than the opposition.

The Buffaloes are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-10 record this season. As for the Gators, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-10.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Florida is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.