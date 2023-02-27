Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Florida State

Current Records: North Carolina 18-11; Florida State 9-20

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Seminoles skirted by the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes 85-84 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Matthew Cleveland with 0:03 left to play. Guard Jalen Warley and guard Darin Green Jr. were among the main playmakers for FSU as the former had 11 points and five assists along with seven boards and the latter had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UNC beat the Virginia Cavaliers 71-63 this past Saturday. North Carolina's forward Pete Nance was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 22 points in addition to four blocks.

FSU is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Troy Trojans Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 79-72. In other words, don't count UNC out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina have won five out of their last nine games against Florida State.