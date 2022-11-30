Who's Playing

No. 5 Purdue @ Florida State

Current Records: Purdue 6-0; Florida State 1-7

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the #5 Purdue Boilermakers at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Purdue will be strutting in after a win while the Seminoles will be stumbling in from a loss.

FSU received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 75-58 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. One thing holding FSU back was the mediocre play of guard Darin Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Purdue had enough points to win and then some against the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, taking their contest 75-56. It was another big night for Purdue's center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

The Seminoles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

FSU is now 1-7 while the Boilermakers sit at 6-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: FSU is stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.4 on average. Purdue's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.30%, which places them 28th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Center -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 15-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Florida State have won two out of their last three games against Purdue.