A first-round matchup in the South Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament takes place when the seventh-seeded Florida Gators take on the No. 10 seed Colorado Buffaloes on Friday. Florida (24-11) is looking to record its ninth consecutive Round of 64 victory since losing to BYU in double overtime in 2010. The Buffaloes (25-10) lost five of six NCAA Tournament games before defeating Boise State 60-53 in the First Four on Wednesday.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Gators are 2-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Colorado odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Florida picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Colorado and just locked in its March Madness predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Colorado vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Colorado spread: Gators -2

Florida vs. Colorado over/under: 159.5 points

Florida vs. Colorado money line: Gators -123, Buffaloes +104

FLA: The Gators are 11-13-1 against the spread as favorites this season



COL: The Buffaloes are 8-10 ATS in road or neutral-site games this campaign



Why Florida can cover

The Gators are led offensively by Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 17.1 points per game. The junior guard reached the 20-point plateau 14 times, tying him for fourth in the SEC, and enters the NCAA Tournament with 600 points - the most by a Gator in one season since Nick Calathes scored 618 in 2008-09. Clayton is one of four players in the conference to average at least 17 points, three rebounds (3.6) and two assists (2.6) in 2023-24.

Senior guard Zyon Pullin is second on the Gators in scoring at 15.6 points per game, while senior forward Tyrese Samuel is averaging 14 points and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds. Pullin, who has reached double figures in points in all but one of his 32 contests this season, is second in the SEC with an average of 4.9 assists. Meanwhile, Samuel is second in the conference with 11 double-doubles, with the last being a 17-point, 15-board performance against Georgia in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes are making just their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and first since 2021 when they routed Georgetown in their opener before falling to Florida State in the Round of 32. Colorado's triumph over Boise State on Wednesday was its ninth in 10 games and program-record 25th of the season. The club led the Pac-12 while ranking ninth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in field-goal percentage (49.3) and 3-point percentage (39.4) this campaign.

Senior forward Tristan da Silva is second on the Buffaloes with an average of 15.9 points but led all players with 20 in Wednesday's victory over the Broncos. Junior guard KJ Simpson scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season, while senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Simpson's team-leading 19.6-point average is the highest by a Colorado player since Alec Burks' mark of 20.5 in 2010-11.

How to make Florida vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points.

