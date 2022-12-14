The Florida Gators (6-4) and the Ohio Bobcats (5-4) match up in a non-conference battle on Wednesday evening. After starting the season 1-3, the Bobcats have lost four of their past five games. On Sunday. Ohio defeated Youngstown State, 81-79. On the opposite side, the Gators had their two-game win streak halted. On Wednesday, No. 5 UConn topped Florida, 75-54.

Tip-off from the Amalie Arena in Tampa is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Gators are 13-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.



Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for Ohio vs. Florida:

Ohio vs. Florida spread: Gators -13

Ohio vs. Florida over/under: 143 points

Ohio vs. Florida money line: Gators -1100, Bobcats +700

FLA: The Over is 5-1 in the Gators' last 6 games following a straight-up loss

OHIO: The Under is 6-1 in the Bobcats' last 7 neutral site games



Why Florida can cover



Senior forward Colin Castleton is a strong and mobile big man in the paint. Castleton owns a great back-to-the-basket game with a soft touch around the rim. The Florida native defends the paint very well and is tied for third in the SEC in blocks (2.8). Castleton also leads the team in points (16.1) and rebounds (7.5). In his last outing, he recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Sophomore guard Will Richard is a smooth offensive weapon for the Gators. Richard is able to knock down spot-up shots, pull-up jumpers, and attack the lane with no problem. The Georgia native shoots 57% from beyond the arc with 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's scored at least 14 points in five games thus far. On Dec. 4, he logged 14 points with a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range.

Why Ohio can cover

Senior forward Dwight Wilson III has been a powerful and impactful player in the frontcourt. Wilson III knows how to get himself in the best position in the paint, consistently pulling down boards. He ranks first in the MAC in rebounds (10) with 12.5 points per game. The Florida native has also been efficient, shooting 54% from the field. Wilson III logged a double-double in two of his last three games.

Ohio rolls into this game ranked third in the MAC in 3-point percentage (.360). Senior guard Miles Brown is a floor-spacing threat on the court. Brown has an efficient shooting stroke with the quickness to take his man off the dribble. The New York native is knocking down 47% of his 3-point attempts. On Nov. 27, he dropped 18 points and went 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

