Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Florida

Current Records: South Carolina 8-11; Florida 11-8

What to Know

The Florida Gators will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 61-59. Forward Colin Castleton (13 points) and guard Will Richard (12 points) were the top scorers for Florida.

Meanwhile, USC ended up a good deal behind the Auburn Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 81-66. Forward Gregory Jackson did his best for the Gamecocks, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 45% of their total) along with eight boards.

The Gators are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Florida's victory brought them up to 11-8 while USC's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 8-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Florida have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.90%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Less enviably, USC has only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Gamecocks.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 17-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

South Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Florida.